War Machine Pranks the Hulk in New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Clip

It’s officially Avengers: Infinity War week, and as such, Marvel Studios is putting out a the final wave of clips, which coincide with this week-long press tour on shows like GMA and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Today’s clip was shown during Monday’s GMA, and features a humorous moment shared between Col. Rhodes / War Machine (Don Cheadle) and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

NOTE: Since it’s the final week before Avengers: Infinity War‘s release, you should probably ask yourself: do I really want to watch this? Think it over, and if you can’t help yourself, then check out the video above!

The scene in the clip gives us a deeper look at Captain America and (Chris Evans) and his “Secret Avengers” team (Black Widow, Vision, Scarlet Witch, Hulk, Falcon, War Machine) as they arrive in Wakanda. It’s a scene we’ve seen in several parts, with a previous clip highlighting how old friends Cap and Bucky greet each other on the Wakanda platform, or how Okoye confesses her concerns with Wakanda’s new open-boarder policy, seemingly just before Cap and Co. bring galactic peril to their doorstep.

In this particular moment, we get Bruce Banner getting off the Quinjet with his usual trepidation – in this case, how to behave when meeting a king like T’Challa for the first time (remember, poor Hulk wasn’t around for Civil War). Rhodey has a little fun with Banner’s anxiety, telling the nervous doctor that he indeed should bow before the king of Wakanda. However, when Banner tries the gesture, and sees how awkwardly it goes over, Rhodey ends up getting a good laugh at his teammate’s expense. One can only hope that this scene is a foreshadow for a later moment during the climatic “Battle of Wakanda” sequence, where Hulk gets to flash the official Wakandan cross-arm gesture to Black Panther, in the heat of battle. Fans. Will. Go. Wild.

If nothing else, this “arrival in Wakanda” scene from the film seems to perfectly capture just how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has progressed and evolved over the last ten years. In just a few clips we’ve seen how the entire Captain America trilogy, Black Panther, and even tangential films like Thor: Ragnarok now combine to make any larger crossover moment fully rich with depth and meaning that both feeds back into all of the individual franchises, and reaps the foundation and set up they’ve established over the last decade.

Just one of many reasons why Avengers: Infinity War will truly be a milestone. How excited are you to see it? Let us know in the comments!

