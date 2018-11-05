‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Reveals a Familiar Look for Black Widow

When the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War first surfaced nearly a year ago, one of the biggest changes fans saw was that of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. Instead of the traditional black jumpsuit and flowing red hair, Natasha Romanoff was sporting a new green suit with bleach blonde hair.

According to Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie, Natasha’s look was nearly the same as before. In fact, none of the concept art that has surfaced online features her blonde-haired look.

Fortunately enough for Natasha, she was one of the few characters that survived the events of Avengers: Infinity War and will appear in next year’s Avengers 4.

After Avengers 4, the character is set to appear in her own solo movie — reportedly a prequel set years prior to the events of 2012’s The Avengers. In fact, the plot is rumored to be about the Y2K scare of the early-2000s. A rumored synopsis for the film that surfaced earlier this Fall seems to confirm the early-2000s timeline.

At birth the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action movies to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative. The standalone film will find Romanoff living in the United States 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Talking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Joe Russo said he was happy for the character.

“Yeah, we’re very happy for that. I mean it’s such a rich and interesting character,” Joe Russo said. “There’s so much to explore with a character whose history was as a villain, and you know, Scarlett does such a good job of playing that character and people are so used to that character that you forget the character’s history, and so there’s a lot of compelling stories to tell about someone who has a dark past.”

According to THR, Johansson is slated to receive upwards of $15 million for her solo movie, placing her at the same pay level as Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) were at in Avengers: Infinity War.

Disney has yet to announce a release date for Black Widow, rumored to bow sometime in 2020. Johansson returns as one of Earth’s last-surviving mightiest heroes in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.