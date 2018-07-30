‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gag Reel Clip Released

Marvel Studios has released a gag reel from Avengers: Infinity War‘s production which might help fans deal with the film’s devastating ending.

In the video above, the massive ensemble cast is seen having a few laughs and showing off some dance moves while crafting one of the biggest films of all-time. In fact, Avengers: Infinity War does boast the record for largest opening weekend at the box office, ever. From Robert Downey Jr. to Paul Bettany and Benedict Wong, the cast seem to have had a great time telling the story of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes taking on the Mad Titan Thanos.

A longer gag reel will be attached to the digital release and blu-ray of Avengers: Infinity War.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

Though the gag reel above will make audiences feel good, seeing their favorite Marvel actors dessed as their favorite Marvel characters laughing and having a good time, the movie itself left fans shocked when many of the heroes were wiped from existence. For the directors, the shocking ending was always the plan.

“It was always a plan to show beyond that because when we made the decision to have the snaps themselves, that’s a plot trick to cut to black after an incident like that happens,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “And it doesn’t give you any emotional resonance or catharsis. What he said thinking about it realistically; the true heartbreak doesn’t lie in the fact that he snapped his fingers, it lies in the fact that people have to watch loved ones, and we have to watch characters that we care about die. And that’s where the real heartbreak lies for the characters who live in the Universe and for those of us watching the movie.”

Though Avengers: Infinity War did not have Thanos’ name in its title, the film was very much the Mad Titan’s movie.

“We always knew that that would be the most profound or some of the most profound beats of the film,” Joe Russo said. “We wanted the story, Thanos, even though he’s the villain, to follow the traditional arc of hero beats. In that you have to follow through with what he did and carry him to the ending, self-satisfied, sitting on his porch, feeling the weight of what he’s done in order for him to have the completion. That’s how it wraps up for us and that’s why we say it’s a self-contained story and that there is an ending, it’s just not the ending that you’re used to. And Thanos, if you track all his major beats, they tell a complete story.”

Avengers: Infinity War‘s digital release is set for July 31. Avengers: Infinity War will also arrive on Blu-ray August 14.

