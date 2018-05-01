‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Record-Breaking Opening Weekend Is Even Bigger Than Expected

Avengers: Infinity War is out and already breaking records — to no one’s surprise. As the biggest event in the history of the juggernaut Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, Infinity War was always expected to do no less than monumental business, but even so, the numbers that are rolling have somehow still managed to surprise us all!

Avengers: Infinity War scored the biggest box office opening of all time, taking the crown from Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($247). Infinity War was projected to bring in $250M, but now it seems that projections are going as high as $260M!

UPDATE: Auds pouring into multiplexes today SUN for #AvengersInfinityWar which is holding up better than Disney projected, according to a source. SUN #boxoffice might break $70M for low 15% dip from SAT. Opening wknd may end up in stunning $255-260M range for even bigger record. — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) April 30, 2018



Deadline puts the final opening numbers somewhere between $255M – $257M, after a projected $66M – $68M Sunday haul. Whatever the case may be in the end, Marvel Studios has just set yet another new bar, and is on its way to a massive theatrical haul. Along with these domestic box office milestones, Avengers: Infinity War also shattered global opening records, pulling in $635M – $637M total. Conversations of about whether or not the film will reach the $2B mark suddenly seem very valid.

Update: The official numbers are in: Avengers: Infinity War‘s opening weekend haul comes in at $258M!

While there may be a lot of debate and lingering questions about Avengers: Infinity War, it seems like the film has enough shock factor and “must-see event” hype surrounding it that will propel it like a rocket through week two. Indeed we personally know more than a view moviegoers who wanted to avoid the opening weekend rush before they saw the film, so that next wave will be out likely all through the week, getting in their screenings before all those juicy spoilers break loose and flood the Internet.

Moreover, there has been a self-propelled trend of fans needing to see the film at least twice, with second viewings meant to pick out the finer details of what is, admittedly, a very busy film. That repeat business effect, carried over several waves of new audience attendance, multiplied on a global scale, certainly justifies that case for a $2B achievement.

The only question at this point seems to be: how fast can Avengers: Infinity War clear the $2B mark?

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.