‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Projected To Win Third Weekend In A Row At Box Office

Just in case you were nervous that Avengers: Infinity War wasn’t completely dominating the box office, fear not, as the film is projected to take the top spot for the third weekend in a row. Early projections are claiming the film will win the weekend with somewhere between $50 and $60 million.

As if the culmination of 10 years of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn’t enough reason for the film to win the weekend, it also faces little competition from any new releases. Melissa McCarthy’s comedy Life of the Party is projected to earn as much as $21 million this weekend, while only sitting at 36 percent positive reviews on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Also opening this weekend is the thriller Breaking In, which is projected to earn as much as $17 million, earning 37 percent positive reviews.

This weekend will see Infinity War open in China, which is sure to give a nice boost to the $1.2 billion the film has already earned. Next weekend, however, the film will see some stiff competition from another superhero film, with the R-rated Deadpool 2 opening.

The Ryan Reynolds-starring film is projected to earn as much as $150 million in its opening weekend, which will ensure it takes the top spot at the weekend’s box office. The biggest question is how much of a dent the film will take from Infinity War.

When the third Avengers film was announced years ago, it snagged a May 4th release date, ensuring that it would kick off the summer movie season. Earlier this year, Marvel Studios surprised fans by announcing on social media that they were going to be moving the release date ahead by a week, claiming that the film’s stars couldn’t wait any longer to share the movie with fans.

In a more practical sense, by moving the release date ahead by a week, Marvel Studios was guaranteed three weekends at the box office unchallenged instead of only two.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

[H/T Variety]