‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Week Three Box Office Numbers Are In

Avengers: Infinity War is dominating the box office for the third week in a row.

After taking in $16 million on Friday, Avengers: Infinity War will earn $61.8 million at the box office this weekend. In 15 days, Avengers: Infinity War has made more than $500 million at the domestic box office, becoming the second-fastest film ever to reach the mark behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which achieved the same feat in just 10 days in 2015. Its domestic total now stands at $547.8 million.

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time at the domestic box office, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, which is the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million.

Avengers: Infinity War is also the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the box office globally, making it the sixth Marvel Studios film to reach that benchmark. After a near record-breaking opening weekend in China, Avengers: Infinity War is now the fifth-highest grossing movie of all time and the 11th highest-grossing film of all time and the highest-grossing superhero movie ever with over $1.6 billion in global gross.

Horror hit A Quiet Place moves into fifth place this weekend. The film earned $1.8 million on Friday and is headed for a $6.8 million weekend. Its box office total is expected to climb to $89.8 million.

Black Panther also remains in the top ten this weekend. The film comes in at ninth place with $540,000 on Friday and $1.9 million over the weekend. Black Panther‘s box office total will climb to $696.2 million. Worldwide, Black Panther is the ninth-highest grossing movie of all time with $1.35 billion.

Notable openers this weekend include Melissa McCarthy comedy Life of the Party and Gabrielle Union thriller Breaking In. Overboard, Rampage, I Feel Pretty, Tully, and Blockers fill out the top 10 this weekend.

1. Avengers: Infinity War

Week Three

Friday: $16 million

Weekend: $61.8 million

Total: $547.8 million

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

2. Life of the Party

Opening Weekend

Friday: $4.95 million

Weekend: $18.2 million

When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime and dedicated housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Unfortunately, Deanna winds up at the same school as her less-than-thrilled daughter. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the outspoken new student soon begins a journey of self-discovery while fully embracing all of the fun, freedom and frat boys that she can handle.

Life of the Party is directed by Ben Falcone and written by Falcone and Melissa McCarthy. The film stars McCarthy, Molly Gordon, Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Matt Walsh, Debby Ryan, Adria Arjona, Jessie Ennis, Stephen Root, and Jacki Weaver.

3. Breaking In

Opening Weekend

Friday: $4.5 million

Weekend: $16.5 million

Shaun Russell takes her son and daughter on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech vacation home in the countryside. The family soon gets an unwelcome surprise when four men break into the house to find hidden money. After managing to escape, Shaun must now figure out a way to turn the tables on the desperate thieves and save her captive children.

Breaking In is directed by James McTeigue and stars Gabrielle Union. Union also produced the film with Will Packer, James Lopez, Craig Perry and Sheila Taylor.

4. Overboard

Week Two

Friday: $2.1 million

Weekend: $10.1 million

Total: $29.5 million

Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s hired to clean a luxury yacht that belongs to Leonardo — a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy. After unjustly firing Kate, Leonardo falls off the boat and wakes up with no memory of who he is. To get payback, Kate shows up at the hospital and convinces the confused amnesiac that they’re married. As Leonardo tries to get used to manual labor and his new family, Kate starts to wonder how long she can keep fooling her fake husband.

Overboard is a remake of the 1987 movie of the same name. The film is directed by Rob Greenberg, written by Greenberg, Bob Fisher and Leslie Dixon and stars Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris, Eva Longoria, John Hannah and Swoosie Kurtz.

5. A Quiet Place

Week Six

Friday: $1.8 million

Weekend: $6.35 million

Total: $169.4 million

In the modern horror thriller A Quiet Place, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

A Quiet Place is directed by John Krasinski, who also stars in the film opposite his real-life wife Emily Blunt. Krasinski also co-wrote the script with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, based on a story by Woods and Beck.

In addition to Krasinski and Blunt, A Quiet Place also stars Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Cade Woodward. The film debuted at SXSW in March.

6. I Feel Pretty

Week Four

Friday: $960,000

Weekend: $3.6 million

Total: $43.8 million

A woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence, she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?

I Feel Pretty is directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, who are both making their directorial debuts. The film stars Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, Tom Hopper, Naomi Campbell, and Lauren Hutton.

7. Rampage

Week Five

Friday: $800,000 million

Weekend: $3.45 million

Total: $89.7 million

Global icon Dwayne Johnson headlines the action adventure “Rampage,” directed by Brad Peyton. Johnson stars as primatologist Davis Okoye, a man who keeps people at a distance but shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, incredibly rare albino silverback gorilla who has been in his care since he rescued the young orphan from poachers.

But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with discredited geneticist Kate Caldwell (Naomie Harris) to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.

8. Tully

Week Two

Friday: $569,000

Weekend: $2.2 million

Total: $6.9 million

Marlo is a New York suburbanite who’s about to give birth to her third child. Her husband Ron is loving and works hard, but remains clueless about the demands that motherhood puts on his wife. When the baby is born, Marlo’s wealthy brother hires a nighttime nanny named Tully to help his sister handle the workload. Hesitant at first, Marlo soon learns to appreciate all that Tully does — forming a special bond with her new, lifesaving friend.

Tully is directed by Jason Reitman and written by Diablo Cody and stars Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis, Mark Duplass, and Ron Livingston.

9. Black Panther

Week 13

Friday: $540,000

Weekend: $1.9 million

Total: $696.2 million

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler from a screenplay by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis

10. Blockers

Week Six

Friday: $320,000

Weekend: $1.1 million

Total: $58.1 million

Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Lisa, Mitchell and Hunter are three overprotective parents who flip out when they find out about their daughters’ plans. They soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal — no matter what the cost.

Blockers is directed by Kay Cannon and written by Brian Kehoe, Jim Kehoe, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Eben Russell. The film stars Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Gideon Adlon.