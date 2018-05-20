‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Crosses $1.8 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is continuing to reach new heights at the worldwide box office.

Avengers: Infinity War‘s global box office total has climbed to $1.813 billion. The film has passed Jurassic World at the worldwide box office to become the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time. It still has a ways to go if it’s going to cross $2 billion or surpass Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion) to become the third-highest grossing movie ever.

Avengers: Infinity War is the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It is the sixth Marvel Studios film to achieve such heights at the box office and is now the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time.

Avengers: Infinity War broke a record when it opened in Russia and also had a huge opening weekend in China. Here’s a list of some of the other box office records that Avengers: Infinity War has broken so far.

Domestically, Avengers: Infinity War is the second-fastest film to reach $500 million and its domestic box office total now sits at $585 million. The Marvel Studios film is facing some new competition from another section of the Marvel universe this weekend, 20th Century Fox’s R-rated Deadpool 2, which ended Infinity War‘s reign as the top film at the domestic box office.

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time at the domestic box office, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, which is the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.