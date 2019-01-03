‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Has a Bruce Banner & Hulk Callback to Original ‘Avengers’

Marvel fans are loving that Avengers: Infinity War is now on Netflix, and the epic slew of re-watches is unearthing some new insights and Easter eggs that are of note. For example, one Marvel fan spotted a line of dialogue from Bruce Banner / Hulk that was actually a nice callback to his very first Avengers scene:

As you can see, Bruce Banner’s line to Tony Stark while trying to Hulk-out on Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian is actually a clever callback. In The Avengers, Black Widow was sent to contact Bruce at his hideout in India, and that first encounter wasn’t quite the “meet cute” between Bruce and Natasha one would hope for. Bruce threatened to Hulk-out and take Widow down, while Widow was already employing her mind-games on The Hulk, by appealing to Bruce’s streak of not going green – much like one would appeal to an alcoholic who is currently holding a beer in hand. Bruce teases that a Hulk event could still erupt, as, “I don’t every time get what I want.” Ultimately Nat convinces Bruce to work with her – perhaps because the sun was gettin’ real low at the time?

In any event, by the time of Avengers: Infinity War, Bruce is revisiting this line with the weight of much more Marvel Cinematic Universe under his belt. Ruffalo’s delivery carries the weight of both Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: Ragnarok with it – two films where Banner was forced into the backseat (so to speak) as Hulk smashed his way to chaos and/or glory. In fact, based on Ragnarok, Bruce was likely taking a big risk of losing himself indefinitely by transforming into Hulk again, which drives that callback line home even deeper.

