‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Writer Says Bucky Becoming Captain America Would Be A Waste

Right now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t looking to fill any of its major roles, but the day is coming soon enough. Guys like Iron Man have been part of the franchise for years, and it looks like those heroes may bow out once Avengers 4 finishes.

Naturally, many wonder who can take the places of these heroes, and lots of them assumed Bucky Barnes would be a natural fit for Captain America once Steve Rogers retires. However, one famed writer with Marvel Studios isn’t so sure the Winter Soldier should take up the shield.

Recently, the press tour for Avengers: Infinity War reached the US, and ScreenRant was given the chance to speak with writer Christopher Markus. It was there the screenwriter was asked who should take Captain America’s title once Steve is phased out of the MCU, but Markus wasn’t keen on seeing Bucky volunteer.

“I will say, just on a fan level, I think Winter Soldier’s so awesome that I’m always like, why are you wasting Winter Soldier and putting him in like Captain America outfit? You had two heroes now you got one,” the writer admitted.

Of course, Markus made sure to stress that his statement came off as a fan-driven one. He does not seem to be implying anything about Captain America’s inheritor here, but fans admit the writer makes a good point. By himself, the Winter Soldier is an intriguing figure, and fans have been asking Marvel Studios to give them more Winter Soldier content. That request, however, will be rather hard to fulfill if Bucky winds up dropping that title and picking up where Steve leaves off.

If Marvel Studios sides with Markus about the Winter Soldier, there is always another hero out there willing to don Captain America’s suit. Most recently, it was the Falcon who took up the title in the comics as Sam Wilson inherited Steve’s shield. There is always a chance the MCU could go that route with Captain America once Phase 4 rolls in, leaving Bucky to explore his own heroic roots solo for a little while longer.

