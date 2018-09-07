Sebastian Stan Explains What Bucky’s Take Would Be on Captain America

Warning: Avengers: Infinity War Spoilers Follow!

Avengers: Infinity War‘s dark and dire ending saw half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe erased from existence. That cliffhanger has set the stage for the original Avengers team to rally in Avengers 4, and hopefully return the universe to the (somewhat) original state it was in, before Thanos wiped half of it away. Of course, the final fight against Thanos is also expected to end the current version of the MCU as we know it – and is likely going to take many of the original team members along with it. Fans have been preparing for some major evolutions of Marvel superhero mantles – especially when it comes to Captain America.

Chris Evans’ Steven Rogers has not one, but two possible candidates who have also worn the stripes and shield in Marvel Comics: Bucky Barnes became Captain America II in the 2000s, and more recently, Sam Wilson / Falcon too the mantle himself. In that way, MCU fans have been wondering ever since Captain America: The Winter Soldier hit theaters in 2014 when Bucky and/or Sam will become the next MCU Captain America.

Right now, there’s no clear indication that a new Cap is coming in MCU Phase 4 – but that’s not stopping Bucky actor Sebastian Stan from teasing how he would depict Bucky’s transformation into Captain America! This is what Stan said, during a recent interview alongside Infinity War directors, The Russo Bros:

“I mean look, it would have to be a very different “Captain America,” like it just wouldn’t be the same. In the comic books it was always interesting because it was an emotional turmoil – there was a guilt there that was driving that character. Because of Steve’s absence it sort of felt like the guy [Bucky] had to once again carry on this vision that his best friend had for years, and what he stood for. And that struggle – you have that coming into conflict with some who’s still grappling with their own past, and what’s the right thing to do now. And you have a character who’s always searched for identity, and he finally gets an identity, only to have lose his identity again to another “idea,” then it makes for a very complex take on it. So if they were to ever explore that, it would be a very different – definitely way darker – take on that situation.”

Stan doesn’t add the fact that if Bucky were to come back and take up the mantle of Captain America, he would also likely have to deal with the fact that he got erased from existence, and is now getting a second chance at life – third, if you count the Black Panther post-credits scene where Shuri finally expunged “The Winter Soldier” from Bucky’s mind, allowing him to start a new life as Wakanda’s “White Wolf.” That’s all to say: Bucky’s Captain America II would be something of a mess, mentally and emotionally when he began.

Of course, MCU fans (especially the ladies) have come to love Stan’s brooding, tortured, leading man appeal, so this scenario sounds like a definite money-maker for Marvel Studios. Watching a vulnerable Bucky become a hero would hit nearly as hard in Marvel fans’ feels as watching Steve Rogers die, retire, or somehow get aged past his heroic years. We’re not kidding about that, either: Bucky and Cap are pretty much the heartthrob MVPs of the MCU right now!

