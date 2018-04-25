‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Chris Evans Reveals Why Captain America Has a Beard

After the events of Civil War in 2016, Captain America became a wanted man, and went into hiding with some of his closest allies. Now, two years later in Avengers: Infinity War, Steve Rogers has resurfaced sporting a very different look.

While it seems a lot like something the old Captain America wouldn’t have done, Steve Rogers has grown a beautiful beard and, let’s be honest, we’re all better for it.

Some fans of the character have argued that this may not be on brand for Cap. Others have suggested that he’ll drop the mantle altogether and starting going by the name Nomad. According to Avengers star Chris Evans, however, the new style totally fits when you consider what his character has been through.

While speaking with USA Today about Avengers: Infinity War, Evans opened up about the conversation-starting facial hair, saying that it’s all a reflection of where Rogers finds himself at this point in the story.

“He’s such a monastic character and he has such a quotidian approach to his existence,” the actor said of Captain America. “I imagine when he wakes up in the morning, there is a routine. Part of that is in his nature, part of that is just to keep his sanity, and that all kind of goes out the window a little bit after (2016’s Captain America: Civil War). You see a guy who doesn’t stop caring but just puts down some of that obligation.”

Captain America isn’t the only one who’s changed a classic look. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow has always been known for her iconic red hair. However, after going on the run with Rogers after Civil War, Natasha now sports a bright blonde ‘do.

While Steve Rogers is normally clean-shaven, the bearded look is nothing new for Evans. In fact, the facial hair once got in the way of his popular Marvel role. If you recall, the shawarma scene that took place after the first Avengers movie was shot well after the film wrapped production. Evans had grown out his beard for his leading role in Snowpiercer, and couldn’t shave it off to film the additional Avengers scene. So, when you go back and watch that sequence, you’ll notice that his face remains mostly hidden from the eyes of the audience.

Evans is no stranger to facial hair, and it definitely shows. That beard is as close to flawless as you can get. The rest of Marvel’s famous Chris’ are totally jealous, you can be sure of that.

How do you feel about Cap’s new beard? What about Black Widow’s altered look? Let us know by dropping a comment below!

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on April 27th, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4th. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3rd.