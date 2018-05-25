The Real Story Behind Captain America’s Phone Number In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Revealed

Captain America’s phone number from Avengers: Infinity War was originally going to be activated for a fan experience, according to the directors.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo opened up about the number which many fans caught while watching the Marvel Studios film and called immediately after this screening. It was 678-136-7092, if anyone wants to give it a shot. While it will now give a dead line response, it was planned to be the voicemail for the star-spangled hero.

“And that number was the actual number that we were going to use. We were sort of given that number,” Anthony Russo told HuffingtonPost. “We had it all ready to go, but legal took that away from us.”

Legal strikes again!

The Russo Brothers had many plans for the film, many of which they were able to executive on unlike Captain America’s fake phone number. One of those plans was the film’s dramatic and tragic ending, which they had planned from the beginning. However, as fans point their finger at Star-Lord for allowing Thanos to get the best of the Avengers, the directors are once again deflecting it elsewhere.

“His mother was dying of cancer when he was kidnapped by pirates at the age of 10,” Joe Russo said. “He was raised by pirates. He had to murder his father to avenge the death of his mother. His girlfriend, who he was in love with, was murdered by another corrupt paternal figure … He made a very emotional choice.”

Anthony Russo agreed with Joe Russo in the interview but also showed where the rest of the blame fans are eager to dole out can be aimed.

“Thor also let his emotions get the better of him. Thor could’ve killed Thanos more quickly than he tried to with the ax. He showed up, and he took a moment — because of his anger, because of his motivation — to tell Thanos that he told him he would die … and finish him off in a very deliberate way. Thor sort of got lost in his emotions in a similar way as Star-Lord and could also have been responsible for Thanos.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.

