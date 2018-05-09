Marvel

Marvel Fans React to Original ‘Avengers’ Cast Getting Matching Tattoos

Marvel fans are feeling pretty sentimental after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, and it […]

Marvel fans are feeling pretty sentimental after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, and it looks like some of the film’s cast is also reminiscing.

Five of the six original Avengers stars recently received themed tattoos, which commemorate the anniversary of The Avengers‘ release.

“Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo,” Robert Downey Jr. confirmed. “And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was (Scarlett) Johansson’s idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it.”

As you would expect, fans of the original stars have had plenty of feelings about the tattoos, and what they signify for the coming “end of an era” that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will endure in Avengers 4. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

