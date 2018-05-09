Marvel Fans React to Original ‘Avengers’ Cast Getting Matching Tattoos

Marvel fans are feeling pretty sentimental after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, and it looks like some of the film’s cast is also reminiscing.

Five of the six original Avengers stars recently received themed tattoos, which commemorate the anniversary of The Avengers‘ release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo,” Robert Downey Jr. confirmed. “And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was (Scarlett) Johansson’s idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it.”

As you would expect, fans of the original stars have had plenty of feelings about the tattoos, and what they signify for the coming “end of an era” that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will endure in Avengers 4. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

@amillionmiller

Current mood: crying because the avengers got matching tattoos — amelia (@amillionmiller) May 8, 2018

@aitanaraguan

get me a 6man squad to get matching tattoos with and be as cool as the original avengers — cool kid (@aitanaraguan) May 8, 2018

@hemsthorth

CHRIS HEMSWORTH, CHRIS EVANS, RDJ, JEREMY RENNER, AND SCARJO ALL GOT MATCHING AVENGERS TATTOOS IN HONOR OF IW AND A4 THEY ARE THE ONLY FRIENDSHIP GOALS THAT MATTER — mari (@hemsthorth) May 7, 2018

@vldkeith

the og avengers getting matching tattoos i love one (1) legendary squad — blaze saw iw (@vldkeith) May 8, 2018

@WHYwhitewolf

How much do I have to pay to have the avengers tattoo me — tom hanks saw iw 2x (@WHYwhitewolf) May 8, 2018

@rcgerstark

OUR ORIGINAL AVENGERS GOT MATCHING TATTOOS CAN YALL HEAR ME CRYING???? AVENGERS ASSEMBLE!!! pic.twitter.com/bmVaebQIds — earth’s best defender ? (@rcgerstark) May 7, 2018

@starksgalaxy

RDJ, CHRIS EVANS, CHRIS HEMSWORTH, SCARLETT AND JEREMY ALL GOT MATCHING TATTOOS IN HONOR OF THE AVENGERS AND I CANT STOP CRYING pic.twitter.com/wJxbxJdSzu — •kaylee stark• ? (@starksgalaxy) May 4, 2018

@LadyDamfino