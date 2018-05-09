Chris Evans Reveals Plan to Get Mark Ruffalo an Avengers Tattoo

To commemorate all of their hard work as well as celebrate the release of Avengers: Infinity War, all but one of the six original stars of Marvel’s The Avengers got matching tattoos. Now, Captain America actor Chris Evans has revealed his plan to make sure that lone holdout, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, gets his.

Evans posted a video on his Twitter account today that showed him inking Josh Lord, the tattoo artist who did their matching work. While the short video itself is interesting, it’s what Evans wrote about Ruffalo that was really noteworthy.

Thanks for the ink, Joshua Lorde!(and for letting all of us maim you in return) Love to @RobertDowneyJr @Renner4Real @chrishemsworth Scarlett (we just need to get Ruffalo blackout drunk) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mNtJ6xCyOP — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 8, 2018

“Thanks for the ink, Joshua Lorde! (and for letting all of us maim you in return) Love to @RobertDowneyJr @Renner4Real @chrishemsworth Scarlett (we just need to get Ruffalo blackout drunk),” Evans wrote.

While Evans didn’t give any indication as to why Ruffalo would need to be intoxicated to get the special Avengers tattoo, the post aligns with what Downey Jr. told Entertainment Weekly when he confirmed that Ruffalo was the only member of the team to not get inked.

“Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo,” the actor confirmed “And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was (Scarlett) Johansson’s idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it.”

The commemorative tattoo itself is a stylized version of the Avengers logo with the number “6” added, representing the six original stars. Downey Jr’s comments to Entertainment Weekly also shed some light on Evans’ video of giving Lord ink.

“And each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre,” Downey Jr. said. “Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us. By the way, he got another one on him that Scarlett did, which is beautiful, which is crazy, because the line she drew on him, which was just supposed to be a straight lie, looked like a lightning bolt. It was a mess.”

As for Evans’ plan to get Ruffalo drunk so he can ink up, too? The Hulk actor is still on his social media break. Maybe he’s not yet discovered Evans’ plan.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.