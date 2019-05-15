Avengers: Infinity War Concept Art Reveals Much More Grotesque, Deformed Look for Red Skull

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame brought (among many surprises) the revelation that the Marvel Cinematic Universe of The Red Skull ended up on Vormir after being transported there by the Tesseract at the end of Captain America: The First Avenger. Skull was transformed into “The Stonekeeper,” a wraith-like being tasked with guarding the Soul Stone and guiding all seekers of it through the dark sacrifice required to earn the Infinity Stone.

Well, as you will see in the Avengers: Infinity War concept art below, there were actually some pretty wild design ideas for what the Stonekeeper version of Red Skull could look like – including this particular design that will haunt your dreams:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This concept art design comes from Jerad S. Marantz, a concept artist who has done work for everyone from Marvel Studios to the Snyderverse era of the DC Extended Universe. Over the course of the last year Marantz has been especially free and open about sharing the many concept art designs that he worked on for Avengers: Infinity War. It’s been an interesting ride for fans, who now get to see all kinds of beautiful renderings of characters that we know and love from Infinity War and the intriguing alternate versions of what they could’ve been. No doubt, this Red Skull design is one of the most drastically different than what we actually got in the finished film, and it’s not particularly hard to see why Marvel passed on this particular design.

Marantz has a lot of experience drawing horror-themed concepts, and this Stonekeeper designs looks like it was imagined in the vein of an H.R. Giger or Guillermo Del Toro creature creation. That’s all to say: it’s a design that’s way too scary for the younger audience that turned out to see Infinity War and Endgame – but definitely let’s table it for a future horror flick!

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break some major X-Men news, discuss THAT episode of Game of Thrones, and do a deep dive into all this weeks comics! After Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker are you ready for a different take on the franchise? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!