‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Did Ned Foreshadow the End of the Movie?

Marvel fans have been in a tizzy for the past few days, trying to process everything that was in Avengers: Infinity War. But according to one fan theory, the film’s ending may have been telegraphed way, way sooner.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below! Only look if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the early scenes of the film – and one of the earliest scenes released to the public – showed Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) realizing that the Black Order is attacking Manhattan. Peter asks Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) to help distract the rest of their school bus so he can escape, and Ned does so in traditionally Ned fashion. Once Ned sees the Black Order’s spaceship, he screams “We’re all gonna die!”, before he and the rest of the school bus crowd near a certain window.

As some fans have suggested, there’s a chance that Ned unintentionally predicted the ending of Infinity War, which saw Thanos (Josh Brolin) decimating half of the population in a single snap.

Granted, the line isn’t exactly true, but namely because “Half of us are gonna die!” doesn’t really roll off the tongue as well. But the line certainly was ominous enough to raise some fans’ eyebrows — and only make them sadder towards the film’s end.

In the days since Infinity War debuted, fans have been lamenting a lot about Peter and his corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wondering how Aunt May (Marissa Tomei) and the remainder of Queens would react to Peter’s departure. And while it’s unsure if Ned actually survived “The Snappening”, it’s safe to say that the event will impact Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s proposed sequel either way.

This nature of essentially expecting the unexpected — and enlisting an array of characters to help sway viewers — was a major part of Joe and Anthony Russos’ approach of directing Infinity War.

“Joe and I, we are huge fans of what these movies are.” Anthony Russo told ComicBook.com last week. “We are huge fans of the source material that all these movies come from. So the most important thing for us as fans is we want to be told a new story. We don’t want to see what we expect. We want to come into a narrative, whether it be a comic book or a movie, and experience an expression of the characters that we haven’t seen before. We want to see the characters taken to places we haven’t seen them before. We want to see slightly different colors filtered through the auteur vision of whatever artist is presenting that.”

“So that’s what we try to do as filmmakers.” Anthony Russo continued. “We try to chase that same experience that we’re looking for. So hopefully this movie, while it has many of the characters that they’ve come to grow and love, it will be a fresh expression of those characters, and one they weren’t quite predicting.”

Do you think Ned predicted the end of Infinity War? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.