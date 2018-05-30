New Doctor Strange Fan Theory Might Solve ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cliffhanger

All hope seemed lost for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes at the end of Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos snapped his fingers, causing the disintegration of half of the known universe. To make matters even worse, the one person who seemed to have a grasp on how to defeat Thanos, Doctor Stephen Strange, was among those lost in the event. Or was he?

A new fan theory posted by a Reddit user by the name of pdgenoa suggests that Doctor Strange might not be gone after all, and that he’s still in control of the “endgame” he warned Tony Stark about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This theory takes things back to the Doctor Strange solo movie from 2016, where the Ancient One told Strange that, despite her immense power and ability to glance into the future, she couldn’t see past her own death. So, let’s imagine that Strange has similar limitations, and it becomes difficult to believe he saw how the world ended.

However, while he may not have been able to see his own death, Strange could have seen the deaths, or “dustings” of the other characters. It’s likely that he could have seen how all of the other heroes disappeared and caused a similar illusion when it was his turn. This would make Thanos, as well as all of the Avengers, believe that Strange was dead, when in fact he could still operate as an agent of chaos behind the scenes. Theoretically, he would have the freedom to move around and discover the secrets of the Infinity Stones without anyone actually knowing about it.

This is definitely a theory that hasn’t been suggested so far, and it’s not outside of the realm of possibility in terms of Doctor Strange’s powers. There is, however, one hole that can be poked in the idea.

As a commenter named AsianSutu points out, when the Ancient One talked about seeing into the future, she was simply meditating and using her own power, which is why she couldn’t see past her own death. Doctor Strange had the added benefit of using the Time Stone. It’s likely that the powers of that stone wouldn’t be limited to the time of death of the user. If you remember, he used the Time Stone to die at the hands of Dormammu multiple times.

What do you think of this theory? Is it possible that Doctor Strange actually survived the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and is working in the shadows to restore order to the universe? Let us know your ideas by dropping a comment below!

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters everywhere. The story will conclude when Marvel Studios releases the currently untitled Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.