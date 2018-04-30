Fans Share Reactions To ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ After Its First Showings

It is finally here. After months of waiting and a decade of set-up, Marvel Studios just saw Avengers: Infinity War go live. The cinematic event is slated for its full debut tomorrow, but preview screenings went live to the public around the US a couple hours ago. Now, millions of fans are exiting theaters having seen the epic adventure that is Avengers: Infinity War, and they have a lot to say.

No, really – fans have got to some thoughts to share, and Twitter is drowning in all the comic book lingo.

As you can see below, netizens from around the US are taking to social media to share their first thoughts about Avengers: Infinity War. The film has been this year’s most hyped release so far, and few Marvel movies can compare in scope. With more than a dozen films backing it up, the third Avengers movie brings the MCU to a daring climax as Thanos makes his plans for the universe known. He is after the Infinity Gauntlet and will stop at nothing to complete the artifact and save the universe from its own self-destructive ways. Naturally, the Avengers take issue with the plan, and what follows is a bombastic clash between the parties.

For now, only the preview screenings of Avengers: Infinity War have gone live, but the world can expect the Internet to house even more reactions in the coming days. Once the movie enters its first weekend, expectations are high for its domestic box office gross. According to current predictions, the movie could earn well over $225 million in North America with a blow-out debut. That number would put it well past The Avengers and Black Panther which opened to $207 million and $202 million respectively. If the gross goes as expected, then Avengers: Infinity War is looking like it will take the top spot and have the highest grossing opening of any superhero film to date.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengersmovie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

‘Avengers: Infinity War.” WOW. I am in utter disbelief. An earth-shattering cinematic experience if there ever was one. Perfectly paced with an effortless balance of action and exposition, this film is an absolute whirlwind of emotion. The ending will leave you speechless. — Jake Lawler (@Jakelawler42) April 27, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War is pure insanity, in the most exciting, crushing, brilliant, and unexpected ways. Insanity. I’m a happy, worried, and shocked nerd right now. — Andrew Reiner (@Andrew_Reiner) April 27, 2018

Me in the movie theater bathroom after watching Thanos spank my favorite Avengers to death pic.twitter.com/IFrWFc1C1k — wesley (@jayyyyke) April 27, 2018

Avengers Infinity War got me so sick, I need to go to the hospital right now — Mike Mill (@MikeGrant_42) April 27, 2018

NO ONE TALK TO ME UNTIL THE NEXT AVENGERS MOVIE #InfinityWar — Enrique (@enunez_15) April 27, 2018

the only infinity stone i have is a kidney stone from holding my pee for that long ass movie — heath (@heathdwilliams) April 27, 2018

im literally not gonna be able to stop thinking about infinity war until avengers 4 — jin bot (@780613) April 27, 2018

