‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Finger-Snapping TV Spot Released

Can even the Avengers stand a chance against someone who can crush reality with a snap of his fingers?

Fans will find out in Avengers: Infinity War as they try and stop Thanos from finding the rest of the Infinity Stones, though as he shows in this new TV spot, he only needs two to cause utter chaos. Comic fans know what one snap of his fingers can really do, and this new footage is a nice homage to that memorable sequence.

Thanos can also be seen donning his more elaborate armor in the new footage, though it’s unclear if this is from earlier in the film or later, as the other stones are still not in his gauntlet. In either case, it seems we will get a look at his full armor at some point during the movie.

Other new shots include footage of Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Rocket Raccoon, and more, and you can check all of them out in the video above.

While the heroes of the MCU will occupy much of the screentime, this film will be in many ways through the eyes of Thanos according to screenwriter Stephen McFeely, and his presence here will be more than worth the wait.

“We’ve been teasing Thanos for many movies in 30-second clips, so hopefully all the lead up will allow us to really go to town with him and make him a villain that requires this epic level of storytelling,” McFeely went on. “That is the word I would use most often. It’s ridiculously big.”

The good news is we don’t have much longer to find out what that looks like.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.