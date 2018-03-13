‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Footage Revealed on Entertainment Tonight

As fans await any and all information to do with Marvel Studios upcoming crossover epic, we finally get a peak behind the curtain of what could be the biggest film of the year.

The latest episode of Entertainment Tonight provided fans a long-awaited look behind the scenes of Avengers: Infinity War, including interviews with the cast involved with making the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The footage showed shots of the battle on Wakanda before the computer generated effects, with extras dressed as Wakandan warriors playing make-believe battle. Those shots were likely used to add in CGI versions of Thanos’ forces, which were revealed to be Outriders in the first trailer.

There’s also a quick shot of Anthony Mackie suited up as the Falcon in front of a green screen, so expect a fair share of Sam Wilson in action. Just not too much, as Avengers: Infinity War will be jam-packed with superheroes vying for the spotlight.

“No wonder I only have, like, four lines in the whole movie,” said Mark Ruffalo with a laugh, although we’re not entirely sure that he’s joking at this point.

Danai Gurira admitted that she geeked out on the set, referring to the scene where she stands alongside the rest of the Avengers while preparing for battle in Wakanda.

“It’s like the first day of school when you come back,” Mackie said about making this epic movie. “And then by the end of the shoot, you want to kill everybody.”

Mackie was almost definitely talking about Tom Holland, and you can take that to the bank.

Unfortunately, there was no new footage from the finished film included in the featurette, which fans have been thirsting for ever since Marvel Studios announced the release date was pushed up one week.

With less than two months until the film premieres in theaters, fans are wondering when the final trailer will debut or when advanced ticket sales will be available. Hopefully we don’t have to wait much longer, because the window is rapidly closing.

Of course, that won’t prevent the latest Avengers movie from making a ton of money at the box office. The first two films in the trilogy both made over a billion dollars worldwide, and it will follow Black Panther which just became the fifth Marvel Studios movie to enter that exclusive club.

Hopefully we learn more about Avengers: Infinity War in the coming weeks before it premieres in theaters on April 27th.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!