‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Exclusive Airing on Entertainment Tonight

There will be an exclusive on Entertainment Tonight on Monday March 12th for Avengers: Infinity War ! 😃 #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/foJvUdDbZi — Sean B. (@SeanBonau) March 11, 2018

Fans are finally getting a brand new look at Marvel Studios upcoming crossover epic, teasing some epic action when the Avengers take on Thanos’ forces in Wakanda.

The latest episode of Entertainment Tonight will feature a behind-the-scenes look at Avengers: Infinity War, including scenes with Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther and Anthony Mackie as Falcon, as well as interviews with Boseman, Danai Gurira, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans’ beard. Take a look in the video above.

This will be our first substantial look behind the scenes of Avengers: Infinity War, after that initial “Day One” video from the set of the film with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, and Tom Holland.

All of this is in the lead up to what many are hoping will be a new trailer, though there’s no word yet on when it will finally debut. According to Marvel Studios executive Louis D’Esposito, it should be coming soon.

With Black Panther finishing its fourth weekend at the box office, Marvel Studios has turned its attention to promoting Avengers: Infinity War. This week, producer Kevin Feige opened up to EW about the new film, saying it and its untitled sequel will serve as the end of Marvel Studios as we know it.

So does that mean characters will die?

“People always will jump to that,” Feige said. “That’s not necessarily what we’re talking about. I talk a lot, because I’m a big-ass nerd, about Star Trek: The Next Generation, ‘All Good Things.’ That to me is one of the best series finales ever. That wasn’t about death. Picard went and played poker with the crew, something he should have done a long time ago, right?”

But with Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Captain Marvel emerging as the new torch bearers for the cinematic universe, Marvel Studios could be very different in the post-Avengers landscape.

“You start to think differently about how the characters are interacting, what character’s stories are coming to a close, and what character’s stories are only just beginning,” Feige said. “Those stories will continue. I think they’ll continue in surprisingly different and unexpected ways after these two Avengers films.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.