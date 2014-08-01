‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Actually Foreshadowed Rocket’s Fate

If there is one thing the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows how to do, it would be foreshadowing. Ever since Iron Man debuted in 2008, the MCU has foreshadowed its big plans through aside dialogue and references. Of course, Avengers: Infinity War would be no different, and fans are searching high and low for those moments in this movie. And, unsurprisingly, a big one just came to light regarding Rocket that will make your heart hurt.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You've been warned.

If you have already seen Avengers: Infinity War, then you know how its deaths all work out. A ton of important Marvel heroes are killed by Thanos either directly or his Infinity Gauntlet, and the Guardians of the Galaxy get hit hard. In fact, all of the team's members die except for Rocket who is left by himself on Earth, and fans just noticed how the movie clued fans into his fate.

Do you remember when Rocket and Thor were heading to get the Asgardian a new weapon on Nidavellir? Before the group landed, Rocket had a heart-to-heart with Thor who was grieving the loss of his people. Before doing this, Rocket hyped himself up by telling himself it is "time to be the captain now" — and that is the position Rocket just inherited for real.

With Star-Lord dead along with the rest of the crew, Rocket is the only one left. The chain of command drops to him being the captain of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but that isn't all. No, the movie included yet another heart-wrenching nod.

During Rocket's conversation with Thor, the weapons master asked what the older man would do if he lost against Thanos. Thor said he had nothing more to lose as his brother, best friend, and people had been killed before him. The Asgardian leaves shortly afterwards, giving him a moment to compose himself, but Rocket was not done. Mostly to himself, the hero had this to say about what he had at stake should Thanos win:

"Me, personally, I could lose a lot."

Sadly, Rocket was right. The hero may have been a surly vagabond once upon a time, but he gained a family and home when he joined the Guardians of the Galaxy. Losing them would be a steep price, and Rocket had to pay it however unwillingly when Thanos made snapped his gauntlet. In no world did Rocket ever dream he would become the Guardians' leader, and there is no way he would have agreed to sacrifice what he did to make it happen.

