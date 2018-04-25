‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Projected for Nearly Half-a-Billion Dollar Opening Weekend

Avengers: Infinity War is tracking for an absolutely massive opening at the worldwide box office.

Avengers: Infinity War is expected to take in $498 million worldwide as it begins its global release. The process starts on Wednesday with openings in France, Korea, and Australia.

Domestic previews begin on Thursday evening. Domestic tracking has the film pegged for an opening weekend of up to $235 million in North America alone, which would be the second-highest opening weekend of all time ahead of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Some particularly optimistic analysts foresee the film opening to $275 million, which would shatter the all-time opening weekend box office record of $247.9 million, which is currently held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so a big turnout is to be expected. Star Chris Pratt may have been on to something when he predicted it would be the biggest movie of all time.

“So grateful to be part of #Marvel’s 10 year cinematic reign,” Pratt wrote on Instagram. “James Gunn called me last night floored after having seen the movie. I expected no less. I cant wait until I’m parked in front of the screen popcorn in hand. I’m so excited for the world to see what we’ve been cooking up. Im honored to be a part of what will be the biggest movie of all time.”

Marvel Studios already had one massive box office performer this year with Black Panther. The film has grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, which makes it the highest-grossing film of 2018 so far, the third-highest-grossing film ever domestically, and 10th-highest-grossing film of all time globally. Black Panther‘s $202 million three-day opening weekend was the fifth-highest of all time.

Avengers: Infinity War had its Hollywood premiere last night in Los Angeles. First reactions have already begun to hit the internet, but remember that the directors have already issued a spoiler warning for the film. Thanos demands your silence and you wouldn’t want to make the Mad Titan angry.

