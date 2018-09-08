‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Creates Depressing Rocket Meme

Of all the characters who lost something in Avengers: Infinity War, it seems like Guardians of the Galaxy member Rocket Raccoon lost the most.

One fan put together a heartbreaking meme that puts it all into context, recognizing a bit of foreshadowing that took place during Rocket’s conversation with Thor earlier in the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Rocket attempts to give Thor a pep talk, sensing his despondency after the God of Thunder has basically lost everything, it doesn’t go very well. Thor remarks to Rocket, “What more do I have to lose?”

This prompts a humorous response from Rocket, but it is put into dire perspective by the end of the film when the rest of his allies in the Guardians Of The Galaxy are snapped from existence.

Rocket figures to play a major part in the new film, as evidenced by a piece of concept art that leaked online. Rocket stands alongside the original Avengers team, as well as Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, Nebula, and War Machine.

With nearly seven months to go until the film comes out, fans still have a lot of questions about Avengers 4, including what the actual title is. According to Hulk and Bruce Banner actor Mark Ruffalo, the creative team behind the movie is still trying to figure out some important factors.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo told the Marvelists podcast. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

The actor revealed that there’s a lot more to come as the reshoots progress, and couldn’t even be depended on to offer his usual spoiler.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said of the film’s creative team. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

We’ll see what happens to Rocket, Hulk, and the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.