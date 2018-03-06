New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Toy Possibly Reveals Major Spoiler About the Hulk

A new toy release for Avengers: Infinity War may have revealed a major surprise moment for the Incredible Hulk.

The toy is a “Hulk Out Hulkbuster.” The toy comes with both a Hulk and a Hulkbuster figure but they’re not intended to fight one another as you may expect and as happened in Avengers: Age of Ultron (though we suppose you could do that as well). Instead, the toy allows the hulk to bust out from within the Hulkbuster armor, surely catching whoever the Hulkbuster was going after off guard.

Take a look at the Hulk-Out Hulbuster toy below.

It seems most likely that Bruce Banner is actually the one who gets inside the Hulkbuster armor to pilot it. Banner likely becomes angry at some points and Hulks out, bursting through the very armor meant to contain the big green monster.

Toys don’t always serve as perfectly accurate depictions of what transpires in a film, but there’s been plenty of speculation already that Bruce Banner would be the one piloting the Hulkbuster armor and not Tony Stark. Tony Stark is busy being the subject of an entirely different set of fan theories involving the final Infinity Stone.

This moment may be one example of Avengers: Infinity War paying off every plot thread in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the first Iron Man movie.

“Every story that Marvel has told since Iron Man 1 finds a narrative thread in these next two Avengers movies,” director Joe Russo said in a special feature included with the home release of Thor: Ragnarok. “It is a culmination of all that storytelling.”

“With Infinity War, we’re paying off every little thread and every little tease that we’ve had in what will be 18 films prior to Infinity War,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said. “There’s never been anything like this. Being able to, film after film, tease at a larger story. Really building these stories up into a giant conclusion. While at the same time introducing an entirely new direction for the future.”

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.