‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to Play on All IMAX Screens Worldwide Until ‘Deadpool 2’ Debuts

Avengers: Infinity War is going to break box office records, that much is almost guaranteed. However, what we might be underestimating is just how long the reign of Infinity War might actually last.

During the summer time, when bigger budget movies are arriving nearly every week, the single IMAX screen in each theater is usually a rotating door. That won’t be the case when Infinity War arrives.

Shot entirely on IMAX cameras, Avengers: Infinity War will stick around in the IMAX theaters around the globe for nearly a month, until Deadpool 2 is released on May 18.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news, saying that the growth in ticket sales ahead of Infinity War has been unprecedented. The pre-sales for most movies begin to plateau in the weeks before they are released, but the numbers for Infinity War just continue to climb.

“In this business, you’re always asking when you’re going to hit a wall, but so far on this movie, every single figure has shown the momentum being historic,” said Greg Foster, head of entertainment for IMAX Corp.

The article went on to confirm that Infinity War would be taking up IMAX theaters from its release on April 27, until Deadpool 2‘s debut on May 18. This is a fitting theatrical feat for the Marvel blockbuster, as it’s the first movie to ever be shot entirely in IMAX.

While IMAX tickets are a bit more expensive than ordinary movies, an event like Avengers: Infinity War seems like the right time to shell out the cash.

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.