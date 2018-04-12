‘Luke Cage’ Star Mike Colter Shares Photo With Infinity Gauntlet

Avengers: Infinity War is just a few weeks away, and one Marvel Cinematic Universe cast member is celebrating in a very particular way.

Mike Colter, who stars as Luke Cage in the MCU’s various Netflix shows, recently shared a photo of himself holding the Infinity Gauntlet while at Chicago’s Heroes and Villains Fan Fest. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To an extent, this photo might be the closest thing we get to seeing Luke Cage and the other members of The Defenders in Infinity War. While fans have been optimistic about them crossing over, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted that it wouldn’t be in the immediate future.

“Maybe someday.” Feige said during an interview last year. “No plans right now. Maybe someday, but we have a lot of characters in the MCU, and one of the things that is so special about those characters on the Netflix shows is their dynamic together. They are all combining to become The Defenders later and are doing their own thing.”

But should the Defenders cross over into the movies – particularly Infinity War – the group has some ideas of how that could happen.

“We’re part of the same universe,” Finn Jones, who plays Danny Rand/Iron Fist, explained last year. “If there ever was a mash-up between the Avengers and the Defenders, I think it’d be really nice to see the Avengers come to the Netflix world. It’d be way more interesting to see those characters fleshed out the same way as our characters are, rather than just see our characters do some big fucking fight scene! There’s nothing cool about that.”

“It would be easier to have them come into our world because it would probably be more believable,” Colter chimed in. “There’s not some huge universal thing going on, some intergalactic thing invading the planet or something like that. Stark’s up in the tower…”

“Get ’em to Harlem.” Colter continued. “How good would that be, seeing Tony Stark in Harlem? That’s f*cking brilliant! Although it would be cool to see Luke Cage in a different universe, fighting off some dark overlord. That’d be cool. Luke Cage and Iron Fist in space!”

Would you want to see The Defenders take their chances against Thanos? Let us know in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.