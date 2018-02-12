‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Here’s What Hulk Would Look Like in Iron Man Armor

Avengers: Infinity War will be a cornicopia of standout moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with some pretty awesome twists to the Marvel formula. As we previously reported, one of those standout moments will be Iron Man’s Hulkbuster armor getting a most unlikely new pilot: Bruce Banner, the Hulk!

Warning: Minor Infinity War Spoilers follow!

As this artwork by Chuekjai over at DeviantART depicts, this is what Hulk would look like inside of the Hulkbuster armor. In the details of the sequence that have leaked, Banner will don the Hulkbuster armor as a means of stopping Thanos’ most fearsome lieutenant, Proxima Midnight, from invading Wakanda and taking one of the Infinity Stones hidden there.

The idea is that Banner is trying to contribute to the fight, without Hulking out. It’s understandable that his character would be in such a place – after all, in Thor: Ragnarok it was revealed that Banner’s transformations have become a very risky prospect: he lost entire years after his transformation into Hulk during Avengers: Age of Ultron, and it was a risky prospect for him to go green again to help Thor save Asgard from Ragnarok. Judging form Infinity War trailers, Banner’s homecoming isn’t going to be a warm one, as Hulk literally comes crashing back to Earth.

So again: it makes sense that Banner would try to use the Hulkbuster armor as a weapon, rather than transforming. However, the final moments of the Infinity War trailer show Hulk storming into the “Battle of Wakanda” sequence alongside Captain America’s Secret Avengers team, so clearly Banner has to throw in the towel and transform into Hulk at some point. If he’s still in the Hulkbuster armor when Proxima Midnight forces his transformation, then we may indeed see something like the image above. And it would be glorious.

