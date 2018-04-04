Robert Downey Jr. Reveals ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Iron Man Character Poster

Robert Downey Jr. is using his birthday today (at the time of writing) to treat both himself and Marvel fans around world! In a new Instagram post, the Tony Stark actor revealed a brand new Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man character poster!
Today’s birthday treat is a triple threat… I wanna share with you my birthday wish… 1st to support @rohhad_association_charity and to have you (and a friend) join me for the world premiere of @marvelstudios #avengersinfinitywar (clink the link in my BIO or go to crowdrise.com/rdj to donate and enter) 2ndly watch me eat my car cake and 3rdly lay your eyes on the new #InfinityWar character posters !!! 📸 credit @jimmy_rich
As you can see in the Instagram post above, Downey also used this new Infinity War poster as incentive to point fans toward the Rohhad Association Charity that he supports, in effort to battle the rare and life-threatening disease which affects children.
Videos by ComicBook.com
It wasn’t all serious, though: a third part of Downey’s post featured the actor chowing-down on some birthday cake, which looks to be themed after a classic James Bond Aston Martin. The pic of Downey (adorned in colorful wrist accessories) chomping on the tailgate of the car is pretty classic.
Right now, Avengers: Infinity War is gearing up to follow Black Panther as Marvel Studios’ next big box office-breaking success. There are many fans wondering (with much trepidation) if Downey’s Iron Man will be one of the big fatalities of the MCU Heroes’ battle with Thanos, thereby ending the arc of the character who kicked off the entire MCU.
We’ll soon see if the end is truly near for RDJ.
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.