Robert Downey Jr. Reveals ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Iron Man Character Poster

Robert Downey Jr. is using his birthday today (at the time of writing) to treat both himself and Marvel fans around world! In a new Instagram post, the Tony Stark actor revealed a brand new Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man character poster!

As you can see in the Instagram post above, Downey also used this new Infinity War poster as incentive to point fans toward the Rohhad Association Charity that he supports, in effort to battle the rare and life-threatening disease which affects children.

It wasn’t all serious, though: a third part of Downey’s post featured the actor chowing-down on some birthday cake, which looks to be themed after a classic James Bond Aston Martin. The pic of Downey (adorned in colorful wrist accessories) chomping on the tailgate of the car is pretty classic.

Right now, Avengers: Infinity War is gearing up to follow Black Panther as Marvel Studios’ next big box office-breaking success. There are many fans wondering (with much trepidation) if Downey’s Iron Man will be one of the big fatalities of the MCU Heroes’ battle with Thanos, thereby ending the arc of the character who kicked off the entire MCU.

We’ll soon see if the end is truly near for RDJ.

