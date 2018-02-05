‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Does Iron Man Lose A Hand?

The new Avengers: Infinity War trailer released on Super Bowl Sunday has fans worried about Iron Man’s right hand.

During the quick sequence which sees Tony Stark walking towards a fight and putting his latest Iron Man armor on, it appears the suit grows onto him rather than attaching piece by piece. With his right hand reaching up into the frame to remove his glasses before the helmet comes together, the size of his hand is being called into question as viewers suspect there is no actual hand there and only an Iron Man hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the still image from the moment in the trailer below.

The moment prompted fans to believe the suit’s hand is growing in place of Tony Stark’s right hand rather than around Stark’s hand. It does look a bit disproportional to the rest of Tony’s body but the new suit is designed to be sleeker than his previous suits which might be causing a deceitful appearance as the hand is, in fact, smaller than other Iron Man suits.

Losing a hand would be nothing for Tony Stark compared to what Thanos does to him on the pages of the Infinity Gauntlet comics. For the sake of preserving comic book spoilers, let’s just say handing over this body part would be a more heads up more for Iron Man.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com that Thanos’ first moments on screen are “breathtaking,” and such an emotion was important to emphasize the character who has been built since the post-credits scene of 2012’s The Avengers. While there is no word on whether or not the Mad Titan will strip Stark of an extremity, the intimidating and threatening nature of the character makes such an event impossible to rule out.

While Stark is seen in another Avengers: Infinity War trailer with both hands, it is possible he was in the Sanctum Santorum before any major battles. If this were to come after an encounter with Thanos, it’s possible his hand is computerized for the trailer as Thor’s eye was in Thor: Ragnarok trailer and the Avengers: Infinity War footage shown at Disney’s D23 Expo and San Diego Comic Con.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the film’s synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War aims to bring together every corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a connection between the Avengers characters and the Guardians of the Galaxy finally having been revealed in the film’s first trailer. With Thanos attempting to assemble the Infinity Stones, the synopsis’ tease of the “deadliest showdown” could wreak havoc on characters from all ends of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s spectrum.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th and Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel arrives on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.