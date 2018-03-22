‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director Praises ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ as Incredible

While the rest of the world has to wait a little over a month to see Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters, there are those who have already seen the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is one of them and if his response to the film is any indication, it lives up to all the hype.

Gunn took to Twitter today to share his thoughts on the film and he had nothing but glowing remarks.

Avengers Infinity War is INCREDIBLE. Wow!!!! And that’s all I’ll say for the time being. #Avengers #AvengersInfinityWar #InfinityWar — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 22, 2018

“Avengers Infinity War is INCREDIBLE. Wow!!!! And that’s all I’ll say for the time being,” Gunn wrote.

While Gunn was careful to not reveal anything about Infinity War, his use of all caps and exclamation marks — four of them to be exact — conveys pretty clearly that Infinity War is going to be great. Gunn is well-known for being forthright about his opinions of things, which means that if he doesn’t like it, he’s not going to praise it. But even beyond Gunn’s praise for the film, the director’s tweet signifies that Marvel has completed a cut that they’re screening for Disney, the Marvel executives, and directors.

Of course, Gunn isn’t the only one praising Infinity War or at least specific performances from it. The Avengers: Infinity War edition of Empire Magazine was released this week, featuring several interviews from the cast and creators of the film that contained high praise for Josh Brolin’s turn as Thanos.

“Josh is terrifying,” said Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man/Peter Parker. “He has to wear this stupid mo-cap costume with big, rolling polystyrene shoulders and a tennis ball two feet above his head. He looks ridiculous, but as soon as the cameras roll he becomes this nine foot tall, terrifying alien.”

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, and Marvel will follow that up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. Black Panther is still playing across the U.S. where it’s hoping to win a record sixth consecutive weekend at the box office.