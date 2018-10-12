This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Japanese-to-English Translation Might Be the Best Thing We See Today

We’ve all heard the phrase “lost in translation,” but it’s much harder to actually see it in practice. However, Marvel fans everywhere will come to know exactly what that phrase means once they’ve had a chance to take a look at this new video, which reveals just how drastic the changes are to the dialogue of Avengers: Infinity War when the film is translated from English to Japanese, and back again

There are some pretty standout lines in this version of the scene where the Guardians of the Galaxy discover the remnants of the Asgardian ship as well as Thor after Thanos attacked. Here are just a few of those we found particularly good:

“Since you have a little moisture, you have a perfect hole.”

“Anyone would give us a small cheddar cheese for our efforts.” (“That is not a point!”)

“If he does not raise the pony we will take his ship.”

“It looks like we have not received a salary.”

The name “Grot.”

Anyone who is a longtime anime fan that’s made the jump between the dubbed and subtitled version of a series or movie knows just how drastically different these two versions of the same dialogue can be. Dragon Ball tends to be one of the most heavily scrutinized examples of this, with fans often creating hilarious side-by-side photos and memes to demonstrate how the English version of a scene will either incorporate or reject entire characterizations and/or topics that are raised in a discussion. Usually, the point is to demonstrate how English tends to totally overlook the cultural subtleties and themes of the Japanese language, so it’s kind of fun to see the reverse happening here.

To be fair, this screwy dialogue comes from dialogue that’s been modified twice — English to Japanese; Japanese back to English –that would probably fool most of even the most sophisticated translation programs. Still, it’s a nice little novelty to give Marvel fans a chuckle.

