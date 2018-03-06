‘Avengers: Infinity War’ LEGO Poster Released

Avengers: Infinity War is going to be an epic film, and the only thing that can make it even more epic is the magic of LEGOs.

That’s why LEGO gave their own spin to Infinity War, releasing a new poster that features a delightful recreation of the battle fans will see in the film. The poster features Thanos wielding his Infinity Gauntlet (with the massive Infinity Stones on full display) as he is attacked by Iron Man, the Hulkbuster suit, the Guardians in their ship, and Falcon, all pelting Thanos with blasts and projectiles.

Honestly, we kind of hope this continues to be a thing up until release, giving us a huge mural of LEGO Marvel goodness by films’ end. There’s still plenty of heroes to give the Minifigure treatment to, so why not use them right?

“Who’s ready for @Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War? New sets available now! http://LEGO.build/LEGOMarvelAvengers … #LEGOMarvel #InfinityWar”

LEGO is supporting Avengers: Infinity War in a big way, with several sets for fans to collect. Those sets include the Corvus Glaive Thresher Attack, which includes Glaive, Shuri, Black Panther, an Outrider, and Vision, and features a portion of the wall surrounding Wakanda. Another set is called Thanos: Ultimate Battle, and features the Infinity Gauntlet and Thanos himself, along with the Milan, Iron Man, Gamora, and Star-Lord.

Thor’s Weapon Quest features Thor, Rocket Racoon, and Groot, as well as a small ship and Thor’s new weapon. The Outrider Dropship Attack set includes an enemy ship, two Outriders, Black Widow, and Captain America, while the Hulkbuster Smash-Up set features the Hulkbuster suit, Falcon, an Outrider, and Proxima Midnight.

There will be even more sets more than likely, and hopefully more posters to go along with them.

