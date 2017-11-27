Kevin Feige Says ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is a ‘Finale’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building towards a fight with Thanos for almost a decade now, a battle that will finally come to life in the two upcoming Avengers films. Infinity War hits theaters next Summer, with Avengers 4 coming in 2019.

According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, once those two movies are in the rearview, the entire landscape of the franchise is going to change. The stories of the characters we’ve come to love will be ending, and a new world will begin.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Feige said that Avengers 4 will “bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale.”

The mastermind behind the MCU went on to explain that the conclusion of the Avengers franchise will mark a major change in the entire universe. One chapter will end, and something brand new will begin.

“There will be two distinct periods,” Feige revealed. “Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting.”

The departure of the flagship characters will help usher in a new era of heroes for Marvel Studios. Characters like Peter Parker, Captain Marvel and several others that we probably haven’t been introduced to yet will take hold of the franchise, becoming the faces of Marvel going forward.

When Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters next May, expect to see a change in the tide for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.