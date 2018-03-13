‘Avengers: Infinity War’ 10 Years of Marvel and IMAX Trailer Released

With bright colors, intense drama, and loads of fast-paced action, Marvel movies are perfect for the enormous screens of IMAX theaters. At least, according to the stars and directors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe they are.

To celebrate the release of Avengers: Infinity War next month, Marvel and IMAX have teamed up for a video showing fans the rich and beautiful history between the two companies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the new video, which you can watch above, many of Marvel’s biggest stars and most popular filmmakers talk about how great their movies are to watch in IMAX. This conversation is of course paired with some of the more impressive scenes from the movies these folks are talking about.

For the last ten years, Marvel has released the majority of its movies in the IMAX format, which means bigger screens, louder and sharper sounds, and more defined resolution. Iron Man 2, Thor, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther have all been released in IMAX, leaving only Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and Captain America: The First Avenger with standard theatrical releases.

Of course, all of this footage and hype ended with Thanos and the new look Avengers popping up on the screen, with the promise that Infinity War would be joining the long list of Marvel films to get an IMAX debut. Not that this was any surprise to anyone, but it was still a nice nod to fans who love to see the films in the upgraded format.

Not only will Infinity War be released in IMAX theaters, Marvel noted in the release of this video that the film is the first Hollywood movie to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras.

Avengers: Infinity War, which will act as the culmination of all of the movies that were mentioned above, is on its way to theaters in just over a month. While originally slated for a release on May 4, the same date as the original Avengers film, Infinity War was moved up a week by Disney, and will now bow on April 27.

Do you prefer your Marvel movies in IMAX theaters? Let us know in the comments section below!

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!