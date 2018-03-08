‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Kevin Feige Discusses the “Ending” of the MCU

The roster of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had slight deviations over the last decade, with new members joining while others exit, but with Avengers: Infinity War setting the stage for the biggest conflict the MCU has ever seen, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige claims audiences will get an ending unlike anything seen before.

“The notion of an ending, the notion of a finale, became very intriguing to us, in large part because you don’t see it that often in this particular genre,” Feige shared with Entertainment Weekly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The heroes of the MCU have faced deadly injuries, but often recover when they’re most needed. According to Feige, this film will offer audiences much more permanence.

This comment echoes the sentiments he shared last year, revealing to Vanity Fair that Avengers 4 will “bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale.”

Marvel still has nearly a dozen movies slated for release over the next few years, so we aren’t seeing the MCU come to an end anytime soon, rather we can expect some characters to be gone for good.

“There will be two distinct periods,” Feige clarified. “Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting.”

Robert Downey Jr., who helped kick off the MCU with Iron Man in 2008, also knows his character’s days might be numbered.

“We’re going to pull out the stops, and stop exploring conventions, and look to do stuff where we go, ‘Oh, but if we do that, that’s very, very definitive.’ Well, great, let’s get definitive for a change!” Downey revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “We’re like a family now. Ten years later, we’re hanging out and having lunch, and kind of wondering when the draft is going to come in. Which one of us bites it and when?”

Fans will see who gets their swan song when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Which characters do you think will suffer fatal consequences? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!