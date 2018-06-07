‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Reimagines the Film with John Mulaney Quotes

With fans still buzzing over Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel fans are kicking it into overdrive with all kinds of fan-art. One fan in particular has already put the film in a totally unique context, utilizing quotes from comedian John Mulaney.

Tumblr user jillianleedy shared a post shortly after Infinity War‘s release, which creates memes for nearly all of Infinity War‘s main characters using quotes from John Mulaney. With three stand-up specials to his name, including the recently-released Kid Gorgeous, it’s safe to say that there were plenty of bits to choose from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the end result below.

Even if some fans wouldn’t immediately associate these Mulaney quotes with the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s various heroes, it’s pretty hilarious seeing them matched together. From Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) totally fitting the “I am very small and I have no money” bit, to Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk’s (Mark Ruffalo) memes perfectly summarizing their Infinity War storylines, to the mere thought of Vision (Paul Bettany) apologizing if soup was poured on his lap.

And you have to admit, Thanos (Josh Brolin) totally seems like the type of dad to order one black coffee for himself on a family road trip and then drive out of a drive-thru.

Even though Infinity War has plenty of hilarious moments – and one sneaky Arrested Development Easter egg – it’s safe to say that the film has pulled on viewers’ heartstrings. And according to those involved with the film, that level of spectacle will only continue into next year’s Avengers 4.

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Joe Russo said in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

What do you think of this Infinity War/John Mulaney mashup? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Avengers 4 will land in theaters on May 3, 2019.