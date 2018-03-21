‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Isn’t the Most Ambitious Crossover in History According to the Internet

Avengers: Infinity War is the biggest event film of 2018, and a milestone chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only will Infinity War bring us the culmination of a decade of Mrvel Cinematic Universe storytelling, it will also bring together the biggest collection of characters and stars in the history of cinema!

…Or so we thought. Recent social media trends have thrown some disputre at the claim that Avengers: Infinity War is the “most ambitious crossover in history,” with Twitter users offering up an entire series of alternative candidates for the ‘most ambitious crossover in history.’ Check them out, below!

Power Rangers + TMNT

Marvel: ‘Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history’

Me: pic.twitter.com/hYcuXRWH6l — J’onn J’onzz (@MustyKonyByke) March 19, 2018

This Crossover between the Ninja Turtles and Power Rangers In Space and Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation took place in a 1998 episode of PRIS, and was a pretty geektastic event that made fans swoon.

Disney Channel Avengers

Is this the best crossover of all time? Some people think so. https://t.co/VzkU6KrpNL — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) March 19, 2018

This crossover between That’s So Raven, The Suite Life, and Hannah Montana happened in the summer of 2006. If you were a Disney Channel Millennial raised on these shows, this was, indeed, a monumental event. Is it better than Infinity War? Depends who you ask.

Island (Hoop) Dreams

Marvel: ‘Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history’



Me: pic.twitter.com/BiZHMpIsTG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 20, 2018

In 1981, the cast of Gilligan’s Island returned for one of their three TV movies after the series ended: The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan’s Island. The premise is pretty much as ridiculous as it sounds, but in the 1980s, it seemed like everyone was gunning for a chance to feature the Globe Trotters on their show (looking at you, Scooby Doo). However, it’s a bit of a stretch to compare it to the level of Infinity War.

Nicktoons Unite

Marvel: ‘Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history’



Me: pic.twitter.com/oL98ZMEt9R — MisterBatfleck (@Mister_BatfIeck) March 20, 2018

Nickelodeon’s big toon franchises ( SpongeBob SquarePants, Danny Phantom, The Fairly OddParents, and The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius.) all united together for a video game experience. For kids raised on those shows, the chance to not only see the characters together, but play with them all together, was an event worth some marathon gaming runs.

Friends with Windows

Marvel: ‘Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history’



Me: pic.twitter.com/tcZHC2Hoax — mo’ manu mo’ problems (@ManuclearBomb) March 19, 2018

Okay, so this is where things start to get a little ridiculous. Obviously this is not a serious suggestion of something that’s a bigger deal than Inifnity War – rather just a fun reminder of how weird the concept of a crossover can be.

Foods Collide

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history”



Me: pic.twitter.com/22UlYXvHiF — Murray Wetlands? (@WynRichards) March 20, 2018

Did we say that Friends / Windows thing was as weird as it could get? Because this is exponentially more ridiculous.

Space Jam

Marvel: ‘Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history’

Me: pic.twitter.com/AMOsspsvKi — J. Skyler (@jskylerinc) March 20, 2018

Finally, it’s hard to argue with this one. Space Jam is still remembered as one of the biggest live-action / animation crossovers of the ’80s / 90s, and aside from putting to titan-level icons like Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny onscreen together, it also gave us R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly”. That’s pretty heavy milestone stuff.

What do you think the greatest TV/Movie crossover of all time is? Let us know in the comments!

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020