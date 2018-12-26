Netflix’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Description Calls Thanos An Intergalactic Sociopath

It’s been a long time coming but now, Avengers: Infinity War is finally available on Netflix. Although some eager fans had problems accessing the Marvel Studios’ blockbuster earlier in the day, it appears the streaming giant has ironed everything out.

In fact, Netflix uploaded a description in which the platform calls Thanos (Josh Brolin) an “intergalactic sociopath” and well, they’re definitely not wrong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix’s entire description of the Russo Brothers-helmed film states that “Superheroes amass to stop intergalactic sociopath Thanos from acquiring a full set of Infinity Stones and wiping out half of all life in the universe.” The description then goes on to list Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, and Mark Ruffalo as the movie’s three primary cast members.

In previous interviews, Joe and Anthony Russo called Thanos a “noble” character, mentioning that he’s a holy warrior of sorts.

“He’s like a holy warrior,” Anthony told Uproxx. “Once he puts his armor down in that movie he becomes like a holy warrior and this is his resting place for him. He says in the film he’s just going to sit and watch the sunrise.”

“Look, if you look at Thanos throughout the movie, what’s noble about the character is it’s not about ego for him,” Anthony said about Thanos’ goals in a separate interview. “He believes that creatures and beings are suffering because of this. So he believes the road for the right way to peace and balance is through eradicating half of all life.”

“And he believes that will bring balance and new life and peacefulness and joy to people – and he dedicates himself to that mission. His choices are remarkably focused on that. He’s not killing people he doesn’t need to kill. He only kills people in furtherance of that goal.”

Does Thanos land at the top of your list for best MCU villains? If not Thanos, then who? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available for streaming on Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.