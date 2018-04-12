New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Footage Revealed in Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

With just two weeks to go until the official premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel has released some new footage from the film as a part of a behind-the-scenes featurette.

The new video, which you can watch above, takes you behind the camera, showing the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the cameras stop rolling. Since many of these actors and actresses haven’t been featured in movies together to this point, Avengers: Infinity War was the first time a lot of them had the chance to meet.

As you’d expect, the ever-growing family of the MCU has taken quite well to one another.

The footage begins with the Guardians of the Galaxy aiding Thor after he crashes into their ship at the beginning of the film. About halfway through the scene, all of the actors begin to laugh, the video takes a different turn.

Throughout the rest of the featurette, the stars of the franchise spend time talking about working together on set, and how great the ride has been to this point. Of course, it’s only fitting that one of the first groups of actors that takes the stage is the original trio from the Iron Man franchise.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jon Favreau, and Robert Downey Jr. are all filmed spending time together, as Paltrow talks about the years that they’ve spent navigating this universe, side-by-side.

The rest of the video features Benedict Cumberbatch talking about how unfunny Chris Pratt actually is, Danai Gurira talking about the incredible women of the MCU, and Downey Jr. doing the same thing he always has.

Watch the full featurette at the top of the page, and see if you can spot a few new shots from Infinity War hidden throughout.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original release date of May 4. Marvel is set to follow up that blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the currently untitled Avengers: Infinity War sequel on May 3, 2019.