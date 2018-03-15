New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ TV Spot Reveals New Footage

A new TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War played on CBS during their March Madness coverage on Thursday morning, promoting the new trailer which will arrive on Friday.

“Avengers, the end is near,” Thanos ominously tells Earth’s mightiest heroes in the video above. Small bits of new footage are packed into, as well, such as Iron Man soaring through the skies and a ship crashing on to Titan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney and Marvel Studios had, earlier, released a trailer teaser announcing the full trailers arrival coming on Friday, March 16, 2018. The teaser trailer, seen above, offers a glimpse at what will be a pile of new footage arriving soon. The Mad Titan himself might just be throwing a moon at the Avengers in this new footage, as was advertised by the first screening of footage at Disney’s D23 Expo. After all, “balancing the universe” does “put a smile” on his face. Originally, Avengers: Infinity War was set for release on May 4, 2018 but the studio moved the U.S. release date up by a week, likely in an effort to dodge the also moved up Deadpool sequel release on May 18. Now, the third Avengers film is set to arrive on April 27, 2018.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the film’s latest synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

“Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige,” the new synopsis goes on. “Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, and Stan Lee are executive producers. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. If you have any questions about ComicBook.com’s time on set of Avengers: Infinity War, leave them in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!