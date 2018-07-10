‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Official List Of Blu-Ray Special Features Released

Soon you’ll be able to relive Marvel’s epic Avengers: Infinity War over and over again in the comfort of your own home, and here are all the special features that will be included.

Marvel just released the full special features list for their DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital Editions, there’s plenty to keep you occupied for awhile. The Digital edition hits later this month while the Blu-ray lands in August and both editions will feature new featurettes, deleted scenes, gag reels, director commentary, and more. Some stores will also be offering bundle releases that include Marvel’s The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

You can find the full list of special features below and the new trailer can be viewed here.

Blu-ray & Digital:

Strange Alchemy (5:08)– Share the thrill of characters from across the MCU meeting for the first time—and discover why some were teamed up together.

The Mad Titan (6:34) – Explore the MCU’s biggest, baddest villain, his trail of influence through the stories, and the existential threat he represents.

Beyond the Battle: Titan (9:36) – Dive into the climactic struggle on Thanos‘ ruined world, including the epic stunts and VFX, to uncover the source of its power.

Beyond the Battle: Wakanda (10:58) – Go behind the scenes to find out how the filmmakers pulled off the most massive and challenging battle Marvel had ever attempted.

Deleted and Extended Scenes (10:07)

Happy Knows Best (1:23) – Tony and Pepper spar over the details of their upcoming wedding—until a hassled Happy Hogan pulls up with an urgent request.

Hunt for the Mind Stone (1:24) – On a darkened street, Wanda Maximoff and the wounded Vision attempt to hide from Thanos’ brutal allies.

The Guardians Get Their Groove Back (3:20) – As Peter Quill and Drax quarrel over their failed mission to Knowhere, Mantis interrupts with news.

A Father’s Choice (4:00) – Thanos confronts Gamora with a vision from her past—and with lying to him about the Soul Stone.

Gag Reel (2:05)– Watch your favorite Super Heroes make super gaffes in this lighthearted collection of on-set antics.

Audio Commentary (approx. 149 min.) by Anthony and Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely

Digital Exclusive:

A Directors’ Roundtable (approx. 32 min.) – Eight amazing directors reflect on how their movies contribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s larger storytelling adventure.

Avengers: Infinity War lands on Digital platforms July 31 and lands on DVD and Blu-ray on August 14. It can be pre-ordered here.

