24 Artists Come Together to Create a Fan-Made ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster

Avengers: Infinity War promises to bring a wide array of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters in one place, and it looks like some of the franchise’s fans are following suit.

Reddit user anilsoi11 recently shared a fan-made version of the official Infinity War poster, which features contributions from 24 different creators. The poster, which you can check out below, sees almost each character drawn by a different artist, with some pretty delightful results.

The poster brings together a wide variety of art styles, from photorealistic (Scarlet Witch and Spider-Man, for example) to caricature-like (Vision, Star-Lord, etc) and everything in between. In a way, it showcases the unique way that Infinity War has been a collaborative effort, both in front of a behind the scenes.

“I would say collectively, everyone in the Marvel Universe has been involved in this movie.” co-director Joe Russo explained during a set visit last year. “We’re very close with all the directors. We love them all. We have a lot of conversations with people constantly. We had a lot of talking with [Thor: Ragnarok’s] Taika [Waititi], because that movie [wasn’t] finished, and he had to execute things on set that we needed real information about tonally, about the direction it was going in. The Guardians’ two movies existed. We had seen both, so we have an understanding of how those characters behave. I think James has functioned in the way that everyone has been functioning.”

But even with the film bringing together so many actors, directors, and crew members, secrecy on the project has been a pretty major priority. Apparently, that extended behind-the-scenes in some interesting ways, to where the film’s cast apparently doesn’t even know what to expect.

“We can divulge nothing at this point.” Joe explained during an interview earlier this week. “We worked really hard to protect the secrets of the movie because this is the end of 10 years of storytelling and I think a lot of people [have] emotionally invested quite a bit into the Marvel Universe so we want to make sure they have the best experience they can have when they go in to see the movie,” Joe Russo shared earlier this week. “We wrote fake pages for the script, we distributed fake pages. None of the actors have actually read the entire script, the real script. Very few people actually know what’s going to happen in the movie.”

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.