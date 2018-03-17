Official ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster Released

Other than the official trailer itself, there has been nothing Marvel fans have been looking forward to more than the release of the Avengers: Infinity War theatrical poster. Finally, the wait is over.

With the biggest movie in superhero history just a month away from being released, Marvel decided that it was time to unveil the official poster. To this point, the only actual poster that fans have seen has been the teaser, which simply contains the Avengers logo across the artwork.

You can check out the official theatrical poster below:

Now the actual poster has arrived, settling the rumors and grumblings about what it could possibly entail. The image came from Marvel on Friday along with the release of the trailer, and the announcement that tickets are now on sale.

Of course, as you might have guessed, the poster features plenty of Thanos, the Mad Titan played by Josh Brolin. Despite being the villain of the film, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have said that Thanos will be a major focus of Infinity War.

“It’s a key driver to the movie,” Joe Russo said during an Infinity War set visit last summer. “We have quite a few McGuffins in this movie that have different relationships to different people. Doctor Strange is the bearer of an infinity stone. He has been charged with protecting that infinity stone. There are a lot of characters that will come into direct conflict with Thanos.”

Joe’s brother and co-director Anthony went on to compare Thanos to one of the most iconic villains in movie history.

“If you took Darth Vader, and you multiplied him times ten…” Anthony Russo adds. “Our job with Thanos is to make him the preeminent villain in the Marvel universe. That is his role in the comics, that’s his role in these movies, and in order to be a preeminent villain, you have to do some pretty bad things.”

Black Panther is currently playing in theaters and Avengers: Infinity War is set to debut in just over a month, on April 27.

What do you think of the new Infinity War poster? Let us know in the comments section!

