Gwyneth Paltrow Had to Ask Who Sebastian Stan Is During the Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

GWENYTH PALTROW REALLY ASKED HER PUBLICIST WHO SEBASTIAN STAN WAS RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE INFINITY WAR PREMIERE JDKDKSJDJD PLEASE HELP ME pic.twitter.com/VXPu93rbNp — A (@fierysadness) June 7, 2019

Gwyneth Paltrow has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the beginning, appearing as Pepper Potts right there alongside Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in the first Iron Man movie in 2008. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown considerably since then and it seems Paltrow has a little trouble keeping up with who is who these days.

Video has surfaced of Paltrow speaking with Chris Pratt during the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018. Paltrow asks Pratt who Sebastian Stan is, and Pratt has to explain that Stan plays Bucky and that Bucky is the Winter Soldier. You can see the video above.

In Paltrow’s defense, there were a lot of actors playing a lot of characters in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. If you’re not a Marvel fan, it can be difficult to keep track of them all.

This footage surfaced on the heels of Paltrow appearing on an episode of Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show. During the episode, Paltrow does not remember that she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Favreau has to jog her memory.

Paltrow has said that her performance as Potts in Avengers: Endgame will mark her retirement from the role. “I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” she said. “I feel very lucky that I did it because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.

“I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about. Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?’ I will always be there if they need me.”

Paltrow brought Potts’s story to a close in Avengers: Endgame. The film saw Potts finally suit up in her own superhero armor, becoming Rescue, Potts’s superhero persona from the Marvel Comics Universe. Even Rescue wasn’t enough to stop Tony Stark from paying the ultiate price to defeat Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.