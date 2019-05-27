Avengers: Infinity War Considered Several Disturbing Looks For Red Skull

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame brought the Red Skull back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since he disappeared with the Tesseract in Captain America: The First Avenger. The character ultimately took on a somewhat different look as he became a floating entity with darkness oozing from his spirit. Still, the Red Skull’s terrifying face remained in tact. Marvel Studios, however, considering more terrifying looks for the character.

As revealed in concept art, the look of the Red Skull (as portrayed from The Walking Dead‘s Ross Marquand rather than the original actor Hugo Weaving) was almost drastically different. It’s hard to imagine Marvel Studios using any one of these looks for the character and expecting the more casual fan to understand who the character is but they were created, nonethless.

Check out the potential looks for the Red Skull in the image below, which was posted on Reddit.

Interestingly enough, one of the concept designs for the Red Skull outright reflected the look of Vormir and its twin pillars.

Of course, Captain America will have reunited with Red Skull in his efforts to return all of the Infinity Stones as the Soul Stone would have to be replaced on Vormir. While discussing this fact with ComicBook.com, writers of Avengers: Endgame Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely found a bit of humor in such an encounter.

“It’s someone else’s problem,” Markus joked of how the Soul Stone would be returned. “We theorized, but we don’t have a definitive one. I do know that there’s no givebacks. It’s not a pawnshop. You don’t get the soul back when you get the stone back. You’re welcome to give the stone back, but it’s an everlasting exchange.”

When ComicBook.com pointed out how awkward the encounter must have been for Cap, McFeely one-upped the ordeal with a shout out to a scene in Thor: The Dark World. “Oh my God,” joked McFeely. “No more awkward than trying to put the reality stone back into Natalie Portman.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.