The Internet Has Lots To Say About ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Reviews

There are just a few days left before the cinematic event of the year goes down. Marvel Studios is poised to debut Avengers: Infinity War later this week, and hype for the feature is reaching critical levels. Last night, buzz about the film spiked as its world premiere went down, and that wave has risen once more.

After all, reviews for the long-awaited movie just went live, and the Internet has a lot of conflicting emotions about their release.

For those of you who aren’t caught up, the review embargo for Avengers: Infinity War just ran down. Critics are now free to post their thoughts on the blockbuster, and sites like Twitter have been flooded with longform reflections. Of course, some fans have flocked to the spoiler-free reviews, but that isn’t the case for everyone.

These days, spoilers are easier than ever to find, and some fans have zero interest in having Avengers: Infinity War spoiled for them. Even the most innocent reviews are being blacklisted by fans in an effort to keep the movie preserved, and some fans are even admitting they’re logging off social media until they can check out the movie for themselves.

No, really — just look in the slides below. Fans aren’t sure whether they should love or hate these new reviews.

If you want to take a sneak-peek at one spoiler-free blurb about the movie, you don’t have to look any further. Not long ago, ComicBook shared its own review of the thrilling film, and Brandon Davis had only good things to say about the anticipated venture.

“Avengers: Infinity War upends the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as promised. It’s a spectacle unlike any movie before it, offering a ferocious narrative which fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will love but the average or young moviegoer might have a bit of trouble with. It is dark, it is fun, and it is bigger than anyone could have imagined. It substitutes some of the focus seen in previous Marvel films with wider-ranging narrative to create a sprawling, jaw-dropping, utterly relentless epic.”

What do you think about the reviews so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

rachmeetsworld

excuse me but I have to read every Avengers review on the internet, thank you — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) April 24, 2018

neilosambile

Me: No to Avengers Infinity War Spoilers #ThanosDemandsYourSilence

Also Me: *reading Infinity War review/tweets not minding if I might read spoilers*

–

I’ll be warching it alone later. So excited. — ? / ? (@neilosambile) April 24, 2018

KennyZip

It is taking everything I have not to read these Avengers: Infinity War reviews. I actually have anxiety about this movie. Thursday needs to come faster. — Ken Zipparro (@KennyZip) April 24, 2018

aecrawford87

Twitter: READ OUR SPOILER-FREE AVENGERS INFINITY WAR REVIEW!!



Me: pic.twitter.com/1jUE7I3ZbQ — Aaron Crawford (@aecrawford87) April 24, 2018

_kyralee

Holy shit, just read some reviews for Avengers Infinity War and critics are calling it the Empire Strikes Back of the MCU!! Is it Saturday yet? I need to see this movie — Kyra (@_kyralee) April 24, 2018

AdamRGibson

I read a review stating that “Avengers Infinity War is the Empire Strikes Back of Marvel pictures” and that’s all I needed to hear. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/4pDYEssKTv — Adam Gibson (@AdamRGibson) April 24, 2018

ELPlethora

If you read an avengers infinity war review and the word “epic” isn’t used, give that writer a gold star. — El Plethora (@ELPlethora) April 24, 2018

