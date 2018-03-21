Robert Downey Jr. Offers Chance to Attend ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ World Premiere in New Video

Marvel fans are very, very eagerly anticipating their first viewing of Avengers: Infinity War. But one lucky person could have the chance to see it early, with a pretty awesome guest.

Robert Downey Jr., who will reprise his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the film, recently announced a new charity contest to get to the premiere of Infinity War. You can check out the Twitter video announcement below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The winner of the contest will be able to fly from anywhere in the world to California, stay in a four star hotel, and attend the Infinity War world premiere and after party with Downey.

Every $10 donation will be counted as an entry into the contest, which is being held through Crowdrise, and is being used to raise money through Random Act Funding, the company founded by Downey and his wife, Susan. This particular contest will be used to raise funds for the ROHHAD Association, which seeks to find a cure for ROHHAD Syndrome. To enter the contest, click here.

This is just the latest contest to be tied to Infinity War, with an early one offering a walk-on role in the film, and another charity contest giving fans a chance to attend the premiere with Benedict Cumberbatch.

There also is a bit of added significance to this contest, considering the fact that Downey’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently a little ambiguous. But Downey has adopted a somewhat optimistic policy when it comes to the entire thing.

“That takes a lot of the edge off,” Downey said during a recent interview. “[My wife has] learned how to be like, ‘You won’t know until you’re there, so you’re wasting your time on that equation. That’s not on the test.’”

“I could project all kinds of stuff. I could get into the black dog. Whatever you want,” he continued, teasing a continued tenure: “Or I could stay, spiking it in the end zone until I have to be carried off. I’m looking forward to whatever resolution is in the cards.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters April 27.