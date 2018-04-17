‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Robert Downey Jr. Announces Science Bros. Is Over

It’s a sad day for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. The Science Bros are no more.

At least that’s what Robert Downey Jr. told fans at Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Red Carpet Fan Event in Singapore. The Iron Man actor was asked by director Joe Russo what it was like to work with Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch and, well, his answer said it all.

“You know what, I hate to say it, I’m sorry Mark Ruffalo,” Downey Jr. said. “The Science Bros thing is over. It’s now about me and the ‘batch.”

For those who may not be familiar, the Science Bros refers to the fan-favorite friendship and bond between Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk and Downey Jr’s Tony Stark/Iron Man. The term comes from Marvel fan fiction and refers to the fact that the two are, well, science guys. Downey Jr. has also taken the nickname and used it on social media as well, often tagging posts and photos with the designation. Ruffalo himself has also gotten into the act as last summer he shared a photo of Downey Jr. kissing his cheek with the hashtag ‘#ScienceBrosBeforeSeaLions’. Now that Downey Jr. has worked with Cumberbatch, though, it seems that the bromance is over.

As we’ve seen in teasers and other footage for the upcoming Infinity War, Iron Man and Doctor Strange appear to partner up in the fight against Thanos. It’s a relationship that doesn’t appear to start off on the best foot with the pair clashing, but Downey Jr. explained during a press conference that the two move on from that to work together.

“I mean I should have known this just by watching it, but by being a big fan of the Doctor Strange standalone, too, if you think about it logically if you want to, superhero movies, Strange is the guy who actually can, if he has the wherewithal to do it, he’s the one who can run through all the outcomes and actually figure out what the most likely scenario is going to be,” Downey Jr. said. “And I think once Tony recognizes that that’s something that even though he thinks it might be within his control ultimately there’s a spiritual solution and if someone has the ability to have that kind of intuition, he can only stay at odds with them for so long.”

Of course, even if Tony and Doctor Strange are working together that doesn’t mean Bruce Banner will be completely absent in Infinity War. We’ve seen him with Tony and Strange in trailers. Maybe there’s still a chance for Science Bros yet?

Are you sad about the end of Science Bros? Let us know in the comments!