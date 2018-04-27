‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Rotten Tomatoes First Audience Scores Are Out

To the surprise of no one, the Audience Score for Avengers: Infinity War is higher than that of the critics on the Tomatometer.

After a dizzying box office total that set new records, and at the time of printing, the 20,000-plus voters have put the film at a 94% “liked it” with a 4.7/5 average rating. That number is in line with the 4.71/5 rating that fans have given the film on the ComicBook.com User Rating.

Following the pre-screenings for critics, the aggregator site compiled enough data to award the film its “Certified Fresh” distinction, it still stands at an 85% positive ranking for the film.

The site’s critical consensus of the film reads, “Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.”

According to the site, a film must meet the following requirements to be considered “Certified Fresh”:

A steady Tomatometer score of 75% or higher.

At least five reviews from Top Critics.

Films in wide release must have a minimum of 80 reviews.

It is current at 224 critical reviews, boasting 190 positive reaction.

Brandon Davis reviewed the film for ComicBook.com and claims that while the film is an overall success, it proved to be a difficult task to balance the massive roster of heroes.

“As dense as Infinity War might be, the characters are mostly scattered to different locations throughout. With multiple narratives being intertwined, the Russo Brothers put on a master class in balance. In a moment when one might think, ‘I haven’t seen Doctor Strange in a bit,’ the next cut will bring Benedict Cumberbatch to the frame. Some sequences do not seamlessly flow from one moment to the next, but Infinity War‘s relentless pace make the two-and-a-half hour movie fly by all too quickly.”

Davis changed his stance, somewhat, on Twitter in the days following his first viewing.

“The more I think of Avengers: Infinity War and that ending, it might be the single greatest super hero movie ever. It’s so wild that they were able to pull that off and I can’t think of anything like it,” he posted.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

